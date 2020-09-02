FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area students are invited to join the University of Vermont Extension 4-H virtual learning program on animals this fall.
The Animal Scoops virtual learning opportunity introduces kids to a variety of animal species.
The one-hour sessions are offered bi-weekly on Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. from Sept. 23-Nov. 18. Although geared to younger students, anyone, 8-18, may sign up for any or all sessions. There is no charge for participation and enrollment in 4-H is not required.
To register, go to http://go.uvm.edu/animal-scoops-reg. Pre-registration is required by the day prior to each session in order to receive the link to join the Zoom program.
Sessions will be taught by UVM Extension 4-H educators and include activities, such as videos, book recommendations, trivia, recipes and hands-on exercises. Dates and topics include:
- September 23 (bees)
- October 7 (llamas and alpacas)
- October 21 (white-tailed deer)
- November 4 (wild geese)
- November 18 (turkeys)