GEORGIA — Wonbin Koo from Georgia has been honored by the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth (CTY).
Koo, a student at Georgia Elementary and Middle School in Vermont, received a High Honors Award for their exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search. CTY uses above-grade-level testing to identify advanced students from around the world and provide a clear picture of their true academic abilities.
Koo was one of more than 16,000 students from 66 countries who tested with CTY in the 2019-20 Talent Search year. Less than half of CTY Talent Search testers qualify for CTY High Honors Awards. Honorees also qualified for CTY's summer and online programs, through which bright students can form a community of engaged learners with other bright students from around the world.
"We are thrilled to celebrate these students for their hard work and academic achievements," said Amy Lynne Shelton, CTY's interim executive director and director of research. "While we honor this achievement, we also celebrate their potential for finding success in college and a career, serving their communities, and cultivating a love of learning that will last a lifetime."
CTY's Summer Programs for bright students are held at 25 sites in the United States and Hong Kong. In addition, there are more than 15,500 enrollments in CTY Online Programs courses and more than 3,290 enrollments in CTY Family Academic Programs each year.