ST. ALBANS — Born and raised in Georgia, the St. Albans Messenger’s sales director Ben Driver loves helping businesses in the county he still calls home.
“I love the fact that it’s a local business working with the local community, actually trying to help local businesses,” Driver said.
When he joined the Messenger staff in 2019, he brought both a lifetime of living here and 15 years of experience in marketing and sales, including for national companies.
Shifting to the Messenger has given him the chance to use that expertise to help small and medium-sized businesses. What makes his day is when “you sit down with someone and you’ve taken their business from here to there,” said Driver. “It’s satisfying.
“They have their goal of what they want to do and helping them get there... is a pretty cool feeling.”
But businesses aren’t the only people in the community Driver enjoys working with. Having played hockey for both Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and the University of Vermont, he now coaches for the St. Albans Area Skating Association. He works with kids ages 5-8. “That’s really fun,” said Driver, adding that it was good to see kids be active.
He and his wife, Jess, a labor and delivery nurse at UVM Medical Center, have three children aged, 7, 5 and 1. “These are the four reasons I do what I do,” he said.
He also enjoys his co-workers. “We have such a great team here,” Driver said. “Everybody’s committed. Everybody’s all in.”
Driver’s especially proud of fellow sales representatives Chris Baker and Heather Young, calling them “the best sales people in Vermont.” That’s because their focus is on listening to the client and helping the client determine what the best options are for the client, he said.
Driver said it isn’t unusual for him to call the Messenger’s marketing agency from a customer’s office and have whatever the client needed taken care of before he’s off the phone. “Everybody’s focused to give the customer the best experience we can.
“Everything can be done under one roof with one phone call.”
People may not realize the Messenger offers a full-fledged marketing agency, he said, adding the agency can do everything from business cards to websites, social media management, logos, flyers and branding, along with both digital and print advertising.
“We are a one-stop shop for any business,” said Driver. And being local means that when a problem occurs, the sales representative can stop in and meet with the customer, rather than the customer having to spend hours on the phone with an agency headquartered hundreds of miles away.
Certified in Google Ad Words, Driver has spent much of his marketing career in the digital world. “I’ve been from the print only world to the start of the internet, the push of the internet, and now it’s come around back to print and digital.”
“You can’t just transition into digital marketing,” Driver said. Instead, businesses need to cover all of their bases and all demographics, including those folks who don’t spend a lot of time online.
Asked why he went into sales and marketing, Driver said, “I’d always been part of a team. I’m a competitive person. I like being an individual contributor within a team environment.”
As for working where he grew up, Driver said, “I truly do believe that community helps community here. We help each other out.”