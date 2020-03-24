GALLERY: Parade of teachers takes to town streets

St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) students Isabella and Ethan Broich greet their touring with a sign during Monday's SATEC teacher parade. "This was a huge moral booster for everyone," parent Laurel Broich said. "We are a close community and I think we realized how much we actually miss each other."
Students from the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) greet their teachers as a parade of teachers wound through St. Albans Town. "They did an amazing job and the kids loved it (and as a parent, I did too)," parent Jen Elwood said.
A student from the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) greets their teachers as a parade of teachers wound through St. Albans Town. "They did an amazing job and the kids loved it (and as a parent, I did too)," parent Jen Elwood said.
Anna Phillips, a fourth-grade teacher at the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC), and her daughter Mia participate in Monday's teacher parade.
COURTESY OF ANNA PHILLIPS
Dina Fitzgerald, a second grade teacher at the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC), waves to students from her vehicle as a parade of SATEC teachers wound through St. Albans.
COURTESY PHOTO
St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) students Isabella and Ethan Broich greet their touring with a sign during Monday's SATEC teacher parade. "This was a huge moral booster for everyone," parent Laurel Broich said. "We are a close community and I think we realized how much we actually miss each other."
COURTESY OF LAUREL BROICH
Students from the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) greet their teachers as a parade of teachers wound through St. Albans Town. "They did an amazing job and the kids loved it (and as a parent, I did too)," parent Jen Elwood said.
COURTESY OF JEN ELWOOD
A student from the St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) greets their teachers as a parade of teachers wound through St. Albans Town. "They did an amazing job and the kids loved it (and as a parent, I did too)," parent Jen Elwood said.
COURTESY OF JEN ELWOOD
Students from St. Albans Town Educational Center (SATEC) greet teachers during a town-wide parade of SATEC teachers Monday. "We miss our students so much!" SATEC literacy coach Helen Lanthier said.
COURTESY OF HELEN LANTHIER
Everleigh Murray of St. Albans greets teachers with a sign in her front yard as St. Albans Town Educational Center teachers paraded through town Monday.