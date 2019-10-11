FRANKLIN COUNTY — Research funding is available for local commercial farms to explore new ideas in production, marketing and other topics that influence successful farming.
The Northeast Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) Program is seeking applications for 2020 Farmer Grant projects for funding up to $15,000.
SARE will host a free Farmer Grant webinar on Oct. 23 from noon to 1 p.m. Farmer Grant recipient Jordan Kramer of Winnegance Oyster Farm in Portland, Maine, will share his experiences with the program.
Proposals are due by Dec. 3, and funding may begin in February 2020. Apply at northeastsare.org/FarmerGrant or email questions to carol.delaney@uvm.edu.