FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area children of military families can try new activities and experiences, and also win cool prizes, through the Military Kids (MKVT) Family Bingo game taking place now.
The game, which puts a different spin on traditional bingo, is sponsored by MKVT and University of Vermont Extension 4-H. While anyone is welcome to play, only families with an active service or National Guard member, may submit bingo cards for prizes.
To win, participants must complete the activity in each of the squares on any row diagonally, across or vertically. Activities range from hosting a family movie night or campout, flying a homemade kite, learning greetings in another language, creating and sending cards to senior citizens, researching an endangered animal and its habitat and making homemade slime.
Families also can build an upcycled cereal box robot, conduct interviews to record family history, compete in a paper boat race or an egg drop challenge and do yoga or hike together, among other activities. Links to resources for many of these activities are included.
Military kids are encouraged to take a photo during each activity and tag @MKVermont on Facebook and use the hashtag #purpleupvt2020, although this element is not required to be eligible for prizes.
To submit, military families may send a photo or scan of their completed bingo card or email a list of completed activities to allison.smith.2@uvm.edu. Include all participant names, noting the ages of all youths who played, along with a phone number and mailing address. Families that complete at least one row on the bingo card will be eligible to receive one MKVT color changing cup and car charger. For completing the whole card, a family will receive the cup and charger but also will be entered into a raffle for a family activity basket.
The contest is being held in conjunction with April is the Month of the Military Child. The deadline to submit is May 8. Rules and a downloadable bingo card can be found at http://go.uvm.edu/mkvt-bingo.