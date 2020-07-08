ST. ALBANS — While living in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, Shari Bashaw saw an opportunity to help a local dog, named Marcie, find a better life.
Marcie was abandoned and found severely wounded, but with the help of a local shelter and vets, she was returned to good physical health. Her emotional health, however, was not so easily recovered.
Bashaw said she took pity on Marcie, who was petrified of people and any sudden noises or movement, and “stayed in the corner of her kennel and made no eye contact with anyone.”
In response to a request from the local shelter where Marcie was staying, Bashaw agreed to foster her for two weeks. The two weeks turned into almost three months, during which time Marcie made a lot of progress, eventually being able to fly to the United States for adoption.
Bashaw said she was not in a position to adopt Marcie at the time, so Marcie was flown to a rescue in Orlando, Fla.
Marcie was adopted quickly, but she was returned to the rescue just as quickly due to her shyness and fears. Another family worked with Marcie for a couple of months, but they too were not able to help Marcie in the way she needed.
“Marcie needed a family with a big yard and preferably another dog,” Bashaw said. “She was very stressed and regressing.”
The family, which was in touch with Bashaw, asked her if she would take Marcie.
Within a few days, “Marcie was on a transport from Orlando to Burlington to be in her forever home here in St. Albans,” Bashaw said.
Marcie has adjusted to country living “just fabulously,” according to Bashaw.
“We plan to give sweet loving Marcie the best life we can give her,” Bashaw said. “Its like a fairly tale story with such a happy ending; and how unique, from St. Croix, Virgin Islands, to St. Albans, Vermont.”
