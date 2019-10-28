Friends and BFA alumni Karyn Rocheleau and Lynda Bouchard serve meals at Martha’s Kitchen, and invite members of the community to join them in their efforts to help others during the holidays. Both are BFA alums.
“More help and assistance is needed during the holiday season,” said Bouchard.
Martha’s Community Kitchen has been serving Franklin County since 1984 and is open every day. Everyone is welcome at Martha’s, with no questions asked. Support for the kitchen comes from local businesses, churches and individuals.
There are many ways to give, and a donation of time, dry goods, matching gifts, fundraising or planned giving can make all the difference to those in need.