FAIRFAX – The Franklin West Supervisory Union Board is pleased to announce that Dr. Wendy Baker and Mr. James Tager have been named as finalists in the search for a new, permanent superintendent. The two candidates will be touring the supervisory union and meeting with the FWSU board on Tuesday, Feb. 11. All members of the community are invited to meet both candidates at public forums in the Flex Room at BFA Fairfax. Dr. Baker will be available from 6-7 p.m. and Mr. Tager will be there from 7-8 p.m. Everyone meeting with the candidates is encouraged to provide feedback to the board through a brief digital survey immediately following the forums. The board encourages you to bring a device with you, although some will be available on site during the forums.
The FWSU Board intends to announce its superintendent decision by Friday, Feb. 14.
Dr. Wendy Baker has served in a variety of roles during her thirty years in the field of education. A nationally board certified teacher, Dr. Baker served as a Superintendent of Schools in Bradford, Principal at Peoples Academy Middle Level in Morrisville, and as an Executive Director with Southern New Hampshire University through SNHU’s Vermont Satellite Campus. Dr. Baker’s career interests include the dynamics of student and educator success, innovative program design, and international education. She has led teams of Vermont educators into local school systems on five continents, and she is an invited speaker on systemic approaches to preparing students for success as members of global economies and leaders of equitable communities. Wendy currently serves as a member of SNHU’s doctoral faculty and as a Governor at The Studio School in Liverpool, UK. She lives in Colchester with her husband, two dogs, tall stacks of books, and generations of Vermont memories.
Mr. James Tager currently serves as Superintendent of Flagler (Florida) Schools following a long career in education in Volusia County, Fla. He believes all students possess an innate talent or gift that can be used to accelerate their positive growth to become highly educated, responsible citizens. Among his many honors, Jim has been named Educator of the Year by the East Central Florida Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa, Secondary Visual Arts Principal of the Year, and Administrator of the Year by several Florida associations. He was also named Five-Star Coach of the Year and served as the Coach for an International Special Olympic Gold Medal Team. A native of Ohio, Mr. Tager and his wife Jodi are avid runners completing two half marathons a year. Together they have four children including three daughters; a speech pathologist, a law student and a psychology major in south Florida, and a son who is a teacher in North Carolina.