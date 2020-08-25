ENOSBURG — The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition’s postponed butt litter clean up event in Enosburg has been rescheduled for Thursday.
If you have time to help out, you can join the clean up team from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Enosburg Park.
Volunteers should bring a mask and practice social distancing for the event.
Franklin County’s butt litter clean up events in July and August were supported by 63 volunteers, who removed 51,000 cigarette butts from downtown areas, sidewalks, parks and waterways in the region.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition and partners hosted eight events in Enosburg Falls, Richford, Downtown St. Albans, St. Albans Bay Park, Alburgh, the St. Albans Industrial Park, Swanton’s Marble Mill, and the Tabor Point Boat Launch in Swanton between July 2 and Aug. 14. Partners to the program included Downtown St. Albans Board Member Valdemar Garibay, RiseVT, Franklin County Stormwater, Franklin County Caring Communities, and Northwestern Medical Center.
According to Franklin County Stormwater representative Amanda Holland, cigarettes contain more than 165 chemicals that can leach into the soil and water as they degrade and can negatively impact fish and wildlife.
The Franklin Grand Isle Tobacco Prevention Coalition offers free reusable pocket ash trays. Email abrewer@nmcinc.org for more information. Support for anyone interested in quitting smoking is available at www.802Quiits.org or 1-800-QUIT-NOW.