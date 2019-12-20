St. Albans – The Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce (FCRCC) recently elected new officers to lead their Board of Trustees.
President-elect is Cari Kelley, Campaign Coordinator for the United Way of Northwest Vermont. This is Ms. Kelley’s first term as Board President.
Vice President is Alisha Sawyer, Business Liaison for Northwestern Medical Center.
This is Ms. Sawyer’s first term as Vice-President.
Treasurer is Aaron Reynolds, CFO at Peoples Trust Company. Mr. Reynolds has served multiple terms as the Treasurer.
The new slate of officers will begin serving their terms in January 2020.
Existing Board members include:
Judy Boulerice, Union Bank
Jesse Bugbee, esq., Kissane Associates
Candace Lewis, Community College of VT
Sandy Lovelette, Hull Insuring
Nathan Muehl, Northern Mountain Associates
Jeremy Read, formerly of the St. Albans Messenger
Lindsay Thieken, Northwestern Medical Center
FCRCC is committed to promoting commerce, culture and tourism in the communities of Northwest Vermont.