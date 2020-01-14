ST. ALBANS – The Northwest Healthy Roots Collaborative is holding the 6th, annual In Good Taste. This tasty event returns to St. Albans City Hall in the heart of downtown on Friday, Jan. 24.
Attendees can sample regional culinary delights from more than 25 vendors including Hudak Farm, Groennfell Meadery, AFK Kombucha, 14th Star, Candy Lab and many more. Browse this cocktail style setting and enjoy savory delights, sweet treats, handcrafted beer, wine, and unique spirits. This popular event shines a spotlight on local growers, producers and food artisans, giving the public a chance to sip, sample and chat with the vendors. Many vendors will have product available for sale. Guests that buy product will be entered into a raffle for a chance at a local food basket.
Local, live music from the Blue Rock Boys will create an ambient backdrop to the festivities!
Attend one of two Tastings at 4:30-6:30 p.m. or 7 – 9 p.m. Advanced admission is available online at healthyrootsvt.com or at the door the day of event. Ample parking is available in the downtown parking garage.
In Good Taste is an event of the Northwest Vermont Healthy Roots Collaborative and is made possible in partnership with the City of St. Albans, Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, Northwest Regional Planning Commission, Franklin County Chamber or Commerce and Northwestern Medical Center. This year’s event is made possible by sponsorship from People’s Trust Company, Yankee Farm Credit and St. Albans Co-op Creamery.