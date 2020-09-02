ST. ALBANS — A number of organizations which serve the community received a public thank you from the Franklin County Home Health Agency (FCHHA).
FCHHA had signs made thanking the groups for their work and delivered them around the county.
“Our agency personally thanked all of our community partners for all that they do to keep our communities safe, especially during these difficult and uncertain times,” said FCHHA spokesperson Courtney Bates. “As a token of appreciation for all that they do, we placed small lawn signs up outside of their buildings with a thank you message from our agency. This simple act helps to remind our community partners that they are supported and appreciated each and every day!
“We are so grateful for these men and women who take care of our community.”