ST. ALBANS — COVID-19 brought a halt to most of the county’s traditional Fourth of July celebrations, but there are a few events still taking place.
Nothing says Fourth of July like barbecue, and the Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association (MAHA) is offering one Saturday.
Order and pay online and then pick up your meal of half a chicken, baked beans, cole slaw and a roll prepared by Cold Hollow Catering. Pickup will be at 5 p.m. at the Franklin Elementary School parking lot. Order at mahahockey.org.
The Sheldon Historical Society will be opening of its new Country Store Museum. The historical society has been working towards this opening for years. The renovated historic building is now home to even more of Sheldon’s history. It will be open to the public from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Fairfax will hold a Party Out of the Park starting at 8 p.m. with music by Carol Ann Jones and Troy Millette and the Fire Below, followed by fireworks. The music will be livestreamed on the town’s website and Facebook page. The park itself closed. The fireworks should be visible from home for most village residents. Others will be able to park and watch from their cars at Bellows Free Academy and a field between Erica’s and J&L Diner. The parking areas will not open until 8 p.m.
Fairfax will hold a reverse parade from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The floats will be displays at local businesses and homes and the public can view them by driving from Nan’s Mobile to Minor’s Country Store. Drivers are asked to drive more slowly than usual and avoid sudden stops.