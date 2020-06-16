FRANKLIN COUNTY – Four Franklin County high school students have earned scholarships towards their health-related degree programs from the Martin H. Wennar, MD Health Education Fund.
Each year, the Martin H. Wennar Health Professions Scholarships are presented to graduating high school seniors entering collegiate studies in a health care field. Scholarships are awarded based on academic merit and community service.
This year’s recipients are:
Austin Archambault, from Richford High School, studying nursing at the University of Vermont
Bailey Beauregard, from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, studying nursing at the Vermont Technical College’s St. Albans campus
Gabriella Caforia, from Enosburg Falls High School, studying nursing at the University of Vermont
Miya Hatch, from Richford Jr.-Sr. High School, studying Dental Hygiene at Vermont Technical College
The Martin H. Wennar, MD, Health Education Scholarship Fund began as the NMC Health Professions Scholarship, established in 1987. In 2003, the fund was renamed and dedicated to Dr. Martin Wennar, a retired general surgeon who passed away in August 2009 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Dr. Wennar and former NMC Chief Financial Officer Peter Georgeopoulos initiated the fund and its rededication honored Wennar’s long-standing commitment to encouraging health professions.