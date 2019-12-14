With the end of 2019 upon us, it’s time to take a look forward at what the start of the New Year and the new decade will bring. On the local food horizon, you’ll see new ways people are putting cannabidiol (CBD) in food, an expansion in a big way of healthy fast food options, more availability of options that put plants forward in our diets, and the rise in popularity of locally made foods that both taste great and are good for your gut.
CBD Edibles
Franklin County is home to intuitive entrepreneurs that have helped move the CBD market way ahead in 2019. A big part of that trend has been the infusion of CBD in food – a.k.a., CBD edibles. So far, CBD has been distributed in a handful of edible forms, such as maple candy, maple sugar, honey, gummies, lollipops, chocolate, and power bars. You’ll see some these products in downtown St. Albans shops, such as Green Mountain Hemp Co. and Rail City Market. Next year, you can expect to see local businesses be even more creative with edibles. There will be new CBD beverages, such as lattes and mocktails, while other edible options might feature fruit, including CBD-chocolate-dipped fresh fruit or CBD infused smoothies.
You may also hear more about how to bake and cook with CBD in the New Year. If you’re ready in 2020 to try a recipe with CBD, be sure to consult with a CBD provider about dosage per serving for your recipe. Other things to consider when cooking or baking with CBD are temperature and fat content. Specialists say high temperatures will cause CBD oil to evaporate – so keep baking below 350 degrees Fahrenheit. And having a recipe that includes a base fat, like butter or peanut butter, will improve CBD uptake when eaten.
You can try baking CBD into this classic sugar cookie recipe that has a rapid cooling step and skips the rolling and cookie cutters for an easier approach.
Spiced Sugar Cookies
Makes about 16 cookies.
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), room temperature
1/2 cup sugar
1 small egg or 1/2 medium/large egg (beaten)
1 cup flour
1/2 tsp vanilla
2 tbsp powdered sugar (confectioners sugar)
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
pinch of pumpkin spice
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine powdered sugar, cinnamon and all spice in bowl and set aside.
- Beat button on high with handheld or stand mixer for three minutes.
- Add sugar, beat on medium for an additional three minutes.
- Add egg and vanilla, beat on medium for one minute.
- If using CBD, add it to the mixture here.
- Continue mixing on low and slowly add flour, just until blended through.
- Lightly flour your hands and gently pat cookie mixture around the bottom of the mixing bowl (about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick. (For best results, use a metal mixing bowl.)
- Put mixing bowl in freezer for 10 minutes.
- Remove bowl from freezer and use small metal spatula or butter knife to pull cookie mixture away from side of bowl in chunks.
- Mold about 1 tablespoon of cookie mixture into a ball and press flat into a coin shape.
- Using a fine mesh strainer, sprinkle powdered sugar/spice blend on top of the cookies, coating them completely.
- Bake for 15 minutes.
Healthy Fast Food
Healthy fast food options in St. Albans will be abundant in the New Year following the arrival near the end of 2019 of two smoothie shops, and the planned expansion of one of them. Smoothies are not a new hot trend in and of themselves – we’ve been blending these delicious on-the-go fruitshakes for many years.
The new local shops, however, are offering easy access, unique flavors and environmentally friendly smoothie options. The Main Squeeze and Juice Amour provide tasty smoothie concoctions that come in glass jars to help cut down on single-use cups. Juice Amour opened its new St. Albans location on Dec. 9. It’s the third Vermont location for the company.
Katie Churchill, manager at Juice Amour, says that one of the shop’s most popular smoothie flavors is Peanut Butter Cup, which has banana, cashew milk, cacao nibs, chia seeds and peanut butter.
The Main Squeeze menu approaches flavor with a bit of a twist, including, for example, pineapple with sweet potato, ginger and jalapeño, or pear with cranberries, ginger, lemon, dates, cardamom and mylk. And in the New Year, the owners say they will be expanding their shop to the inside of Rail City Market. Expect to see the new location open in early spring.
If you’re looking to bring a little smoothie action into your daily routine, but can’t get to one of the new smoothie shops regularly, here’s a simple smoothie recipe that you can prepare at home in under 5 minutes. Plus, it delivers a big, bright fruity taste without added sugar.
5 Ingredient Fruit Smoothie
Best if made with small cup of a bullet blender.
1/2 small banana
2 chunks frozen pineapple
1/2 cup frozen mixed berries
1/4 cup no sugar added orange, peach, mango juice blend
2 tbsp 0% plain yogurt
- Blend all ingredients together in bullet cup for 15 seconds.
Plant-forward Diets
In the New Year, you can expect to see more plant-based protein products in local shops. Juice Amour’s Churchill says that one of the company’s goals is to focus on providing plant-based foods, with special attention to plant-based protein options for customers. Their Nutty Protein Pack smoothie features house-made cashew milk, rolled oats, medjool dates, chia seeds, almond butter, and cinnamon. The protein-packed cashew is also featured in Juice Amour’s taco menu as cashew cheese.
At Rail City Market, owner Ashley Cleare says she is looking forward to expanding the shop’s freezer section so that she can offer, in addition to more locally sourced meats, plant-based meat products, such as Beyond Beef. This meat substitute is made with pea protein.
Gut Health
If you haven’t stopped to think about your gut health lately, expect to hear more about it in 2020. Studies have linked a healthy gut to a healthy immune system and poor gut health to a range of diseases and disorders. Churchill says that the “juice” in Juice Amour is a raw juice bar with drinks to improve gut health by delivering all the powerful nutrients of fruits and vegetables without overloading the gut with excessive fiber. These types of raw juices have also been shown to promote healthy bacteria with anti-inflammatory properties.
Rail City Market’s Cleare says that one of the market’s most popular products is kimchi made by Flack Family Farms in Enosburgh Falls. Kimchi is a fermented vegetable dish that has gut-healthy probiotic properties.
Rail City Market’s customers are also making St. Albans-based AFK Kombucha a regular part of their diets to take advantage of healthy gut bacteria in the fermented drink. Cleare says the customers bring their growlers to the store and get the drink on tap.
Bonus Trend
According to Cleare, customers of Rail City Market really love a cheese called Boucher Blue, which is made by Highgate’s Green Mountain Blue Cheese of the Boucher Family Farm. According to the Boucher Family Farm website, the cheese is made with raw farmstead cow’s milk and is aged 90 days.