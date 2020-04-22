FLETCHER — A student from Fletcher Elementary School was named a winner in the Growing Works of Art contest, sponsored by the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program (VT UCF) as part of its Arbor Day activities.
Hale Marcotte won for the second grade group in the contest that was themed “Trees are superheroes.”
Elementary and middle school students were asked to create a drawing and story about why trees are important to them and were encouraged to share favorite memories.
Marcotte wrote: “I really like nature because when I go to bed, I can hear all different kinds of birds in the trees. When I play outside, there is a big tree I like to climb with my brother. We shake snow onto my little sister!”
VT UCF is a partnership between University of Vermont Extension and the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation.