FLETCHER — Fletcher Elementary School is welcoming several new staff members to its dedicated team this fall.
Courtney LaCasse will serve as the school’s new nurse. Ms. LaCasse is a graduate of Southern Vermont College with an associate’s degree in nursing. She most recently served as a registered nurse in the Milton Town School District and in a pediatric medicine office in Burlington. Ms. LaCasse is a licensed associate school nurse who also has experience working as a maternal child specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center. She joins the Fletcher School staff full-time this fall, in part thanks to grant funding targeted at reducing school-based exposure to COVID-19.
Kathryn “Katy” Jones joins Fletcher Elementary as a full-time paraeducator. Ms. Jones is a 2020 graduate of Northern Vermont University — Johnson, with a bachelor’s degree in music education and flute performance. She is currently pursuing her master’s degree in inclusive childhood education, a combination of elementary education and special education. She served as an after-school teacher for the Lamoille North Supervisory Union at Johnson Elementary for two years. She is the recipient of the United States Marine Corps Award for Musical Excellence and the NVU-Johnson Music Department Award. Ms. Jones will support a variety of students with academic and social-emotional learning.
Diane Dayvie will also serve Fletcher Elementary as a paraeducator. Ms. Dayvie worked at the school as a lunch and recess supervisor and substitute last year, and joined the team full-time this fall. Previously, Ms. Dayve was a home daycare provider and owner of the Fletcher General store.
Brian Westcom has recently been appointed the school’s full-time custodian. Mr. Westcom has worked at the school part-time since 2018. He is a 32-year veteran of the US Army where he rose to the rank of platoon sergeant and served one tour in Iraq.
Chuck Ploof is Fletcher’s new chef. An employee of Genuine Foods, the school’s new foodservice provider, Ploof formerly worked for a worldwide food service provider, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, serving meals to more than 800 employees each day. As part of the Genuine Foods team assigned to Fletcher, Ploof is solely responsible for the school’s breakfast and lunch programs.
Fletcher School kicked off the student year on Tuesday, Sept. 8.