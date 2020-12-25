FLETCHER — Students from Fletcher Elementary School collected 331 non-perishable food items as part of a recent food drive.
Classes teamed up with the school’s parent group, Friends of Fletcher Elementary, to organize the effort that challenged classes to see if they could collectively assemble 200 food items school-wide. This is the first year that the school and parent group have organized the drive together with the goal of creating and distributing meals boxes to families in need within the town of Fletcher.
Students discussed community service, and incorporated math skills into the drive by counting and sorting food items and graphing the totals each class contributed on a whole-school graph. The effort culminated in a virtual school-wide meeting during which students gathered the food for delivery.
1 of 4
Fletcher Elementary School students Raymond Duchaine, Ella Arel, Harper Sheldon-Purinton, Leah Chauvin, William Mauck and Kordelia Gillilan finish boxing food for the school-wide food drive.
Fletcher Elementary School counselor Lisa Coale, helps students use an online graphing program to tally food collected for the school’s recent food drive. To maintain physical distancing, students worked in their classrooms to count the food they collected and then added their total to the school total online.
Fletcher Elementary School students Raymond Duchaine, Ella Arel, Harper Sheldon-Purinton, Leah Chauvin, William Mauck and Kordelia Gillilan finish boxing food for the school-wide food drive.
Chris Dodge
Fletcher Elementary School fourth grader Quinn Mauck, third grader Cade Cook and fourth grader Bryce Wright count items that their class collected for the school’s food drive.
Chris Dodge
Fletcher Elementary students collected 331 non-perishable food items that will be donated as meals boxes to local residents over the holidays.
Chris Dodge
Fletcher Elementary School counselor Lisa Coale, helps students use an online graphing program to tally food collected for the school’s recent food drive. To maintain physical distancing, students worked in their classrooms to count the food they collected and then added their total to the school total online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.