SWANTON — In the most recent fishing report from Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good said May fishing is poised to be great. Early May fishing, while colder, was still worth it for those who made the effort, he said in his May 8 report.
Bob Dostie of Swanton wrote to Good about his marathon outing and the positive results of the adventure. Good said Dostie spent 13 hours fishing through the night on Lake Carmi and caught some great walleye and smallmouth bass.
Dostie added in his update to Good that the “water needs to warm up a little before the fish really get active.” Dostie logged the Lake Carmi water temperature on May 2 at 47 degrees.