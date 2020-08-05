ALBURGH — If you want to capture the feeling of July 4 and help a local cause, make plans to attend the drive-in fireworks show in Alburgh on Sept. 5.
Proceeds from the fireworks display by Green Mountain Fireworks will benefit the Alburgh Family Clubhouse, a nonprofit startup that will provide child care and after-school programs to Alburgh and the surrounding areas.
The approximately 20-minute show will include multiple set pieces and aerial fireworks in two acts with more than 5,000 effects. Music will be broadcast locally on FM for attendees to hear in their cars. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the Green Mountain Fireworks Facebook page.
Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/115196138752