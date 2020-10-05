SWANTON — In a normal year, Swanton Village Manager Reg Beliveau and Liza Comiskey of the Highgate Volunteer Fire Dept. would be visiting schools this week as part of Fire Prevention Week.
With schools closed to anyone who isn’t staff, the pair are working with a local film production company to make videos on firefighting, fire prevention and fire safety, according to Comiskey.
Students often have great questions, so Comiskey and Beliveau are encouraging them to send a video of their question to firesafetymvusd@gmail.com. Questions may end up being included in the safety videos.