From the looks of it in this photo, there would have been fresh fish on the dinner table for these two gentlemen that evening. They both appear to be very pleased with their “catch of the day.”
To the left is Dr. George Carlton Berkley, a local physician and eye, ear and throat specialist. On the back of the photo, his fishing friend is listed as Mr. C. Fishman.
On April 4, 1938, a fire at Dr. Berkley’s 21-room home on Smith Street left the third floor and roof in ruins and the first and second floors flooded and soaked with water.
Friends and neighbors helped remove the furniture from the first and second floors, placing the furniture on the front lawn and on the roof of the porch. The origin of the fire was a servant’s room on the third floor, but no clear-cut cause was listed for the start of the fire.
The house was built with Swanton red marble in 1870 by John W. Newton. Dr. William Stanford purchased it in 1896. In 1916, Charles E. Schoff became the owner, followed by Dr. Berkley in 1934.
