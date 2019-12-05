ST. ALBANS — The decorations may invoke a winter wonderland but the annual Festival of the Trees Gala is the hottest ticket in town.
Tickets to the dinner sold out last week, but it is still possible to get tickets at the door on Friday for the dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Those tickets retail for $50 apiece, with the proceeds benefiting Martha’s Kitchen and NorthWest Family Foods. “You’re making a donation and you’re getting to enjoy yourself,” observed Donna Howard, one of the downtown merchants behind the organizing of the Festival of Trees.
The dessert buffet will offer a wide array of treats, including goodies from St. Albans bakeries Evelyne’s on Center and Red House Sweets.