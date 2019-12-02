In November, Martha’s Community Kitchen named Felicia Quintin its 2019 Volunteer of the Year. Quintin has been volunteering at the kitchen for two and half years. In announcing the honor on Facebook, staff from the kitchen wrote: “Her smile and kind heart reaches out to all who enter our doors.”
Felicia Quintin Martha's Kitchen volunteer of the year
- By Messenger Staff
-
Most Popular
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
Send Us a Story Tip
Got a tip?
We're always looking for story ideas, and many of our best ones come from readers. The strongest tips include documentation or inside knowledge, but we welcome any ideas that would be of interest to readers in Northwestern Vermont.
Even if you need to remain anonymous, we encourage you to include a phone number in the email or voicemail so we can contact you for additional background information.
Send your tip to news@samessenger.com, call the newsroom at 802-524-9771 or click the button below to submit your information through our online form.