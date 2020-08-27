FRANKLIN — The FELCO Foundation announced that Avery Feeley, a Franklin resident and 2020 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School, has been awarded the 2020 FELCO Foundation Scholarship. Feeley, the top male student of the 2020 MVU graduating class, intends to study Environmental Science at the University of Vermont.
Throughout his high school career, Feeley has consistently been recognized for his academic success, culminating in Highest Honors from 2017 through 2020, the St. Michael’s College Book Award and awards for Excellence in Math and Science from 2017 through 2019. Feeley has also maintained employment throughout his high school years, working at Ste. Marie’s Market and Mother Hubbard’s Country Store, both in Swanton. Additionally, Feeley has been an active participant in student council and the National Honor Society.
“The FELCO Foundation is proud to bestow this year’s scholarship to Avery Feeley,” said FELCO Foundation President Hugh Gates. “In addition to his academic excellence, Avery has shown a commitment to the community in keeping with the values of the FELCO Foundation. Though all this year’s applicants were particularly accomplished, it was noteworthy that for the past two years, Avery has been an engaged participant at Franklin Town Meeting. Moreover, his application particularly stood out for the inclusion of an interview he had with his grandfather about the introduction of electricity to the family farm in Franklin, more than sixty years ago.”
The FELCO Scholarship was created to memorialize the community service and values of the family and employees of the Franklin Electric Light Company, which was founded in the 1920s by Paul and Vera Gates, along with other local investors, to serve the town of Franklin.
Applicants to the FELCO Foundation Scholarship must be graduating high school students from Franklin with intentions to continue their education in college or vocational school. Applicants are judged by their academic achievement, plans for continued education, employment or school involvement, character and citizenship, and responses to essay questions.
Though the application process was extended this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FELCO Foundation Scholarship recipient is traditionally announced at the Franklin Memorial Day celebration at the Town Hall.