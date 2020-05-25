ST. ALBANS — Ben Kaufmann, director of special projects for Samaritan House in St. Albans gave a special thank you to Sen. Corey Parent, R – Franklin, for organizing the Franklin County Standing Together initiative.
As part of the project, t-shirts and hats will be available for purchase to support one of four Franklin County charities. Items will be available in four colors to represent each charity.
- Maroon for Franklin County Home Health Agency
- Green for Northwest Family Foods
- Black/Dark Gray for Tim’s House (a division of Samaritan House)
- Blue for Laurie’s House (Voices Against Violence)
“Samaritan House is thrilled to be included and we hope you’ll join us in participating in this wonderful project!” Kaufmann said.
To order a shirt or hat, visit https://fcstandingtogether.itemorder.com/sale