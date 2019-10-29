FLETCHER — Fanfare, the brass trio of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra will play at Fletcher Elementary School next week.
For over three decades, Fanfare has toured the state, performing in town halls and other local settings. Through their annual school performances, they introduce students to brass instruments. Current trio members include Glendon Ingalls on trumpet, Ron Wold on horn and Bear Irwin on trombone.
Fanfare’s performance includes a variety of musical styles along with demonstrations of how the instruments produce their sounds and how each one has changed over time. In addition, audience members will have an opportunity to ask questions of the performers. The program uses a unique blend of old and new music.
The free performance starts at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 4.
The performance is part of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s SymphonyKids education program, which reached over 18,750 school children last year with 262 presentations in 131 Vermont schools. The performance is made possible through a grant from the George W. Mergens Foundation.