The St. Albans Iron & Steel Works was incorporated in 1873, and was known commonly to area residents as “The Rolling Mill.”
The company primarily advertised and manufactured products for the Central Vermont Railway, but struggled financially in their early years. An 1879 article in the Saint Albans Messenger targeted potential investors by noting that “The mill is in splendid condition for the manufacture of steel rails.”
Stocks were issued in an attempt to resolve outstanding debts, and Edward A. Smith was identified as the local member of a new management group, who embraced an optimistic outlook: “This will put the company on a sound basis than ever before. The mill has orders on hand, and as soon as relief from these difficulties is achieved, it will probably resume operations.”
Their predictions proved to be correct! By the 1880s, owner Aldis Owen Brainerd employed 175 workers, producing over 20,000 tons of rails per year utilizing imported steel from Scotland and England.