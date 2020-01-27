FAIRFIELD — On February 1, 2020, join Tristan Boomhover for the Penguin Plunge at the Burlington Waterfront Park to jump into the freezing, frosty waters of Lake Champlain!
Our school, Fairfield Center School, raised money to sponsor Tristan to participate in the Special Olympics. We collected coins in our homerooms and whoever had the most coins won a cupcake party from our ELA and homeroom teacher, Mrs. Garceau.
On December 20, the winners were announced that the 8th-grade classroom won with a tremendous amount of $300.70! Running in a neighboring second, our class, the seventh-grade, raised $165.07. In the third place, we had Mrs. Howrigan’s third-grade class at $121.05.
Altogether, the school collected an impressive $1,247.50! This money all went towards Penguin Plunge to sponsor Tristan, our friend and fellow classmate.
On the Penguin Plunge website you can sign up and volunteer for year-round activities to help worthy causes. In 2019, the Penguin Plunge events raised over $500,000 to help these special-need kids (specialolympicsvermont.org).