WINOOSKI — A 2019 BFA-St. Albans graduate has received one of the scholarships administered by the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC).
Meghann G. Howrigan, of Fairfield, was recently named the winner of the Paquin Family Technical Scholarship. The $1,600 award will be used for Howrigan’s tuition at the University of Vermont (UVM) as she enters her sophomore year this fall studying speech therapy. Howrigan was {span}named to the UVM Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.{/span}
Created by Burton A. Paquin Sr., the scholarship is open to students from Franklin County who are pursuing an accredited certificate or degree in a technical field, skilled trades, or health care fields such as nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, or speech therapy. Its aim is to encourage and foster training for Franklin County residents in the technical and skilled trades “to ensure the perpetuation of these valuable skills for the benefit of Vermont’s economy and communities.”
The Paquin Family Technical Scholarship is one of 150 that are administered by VSAC each year on the behalf of state organizations, the federal government, civic groups, and individuals. VSAC-managed scholarships amount of over $6 million and go to over 2,600 students.
Paquin was born in Malone, N.Y. but grew up on a diversified dairy farm in Sheldon. He graduated from Highgate High School in 1936 and then Burlington Business College, now Champlain College, in 1938. He served in the Army Air Corps during WWII and was among the charter members of the Vermont Air National Guard.
Paquin established the self-named auto dealership in 1947 and was actively engaged in the business well into his retirement years. He and his wife, Celia, split time between their homes in Swanton and Stuart, Fla. and their family deer camp in Johnson. Paquin was an active member of the St. Albans Rotary and the Church of the Nativity in Swanton before his passing in May 2018.
In addition to the technical scholarship, Paquin and his wife also established a scholarship specific to UVM and Champlain College.