FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield sugar maker has been picked for one of the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association Annual Maple Awards.
During the associations’ July 22 annual meeting on Zoom, Dubie Family Maple was named Outstanding Sugar Maker. The award recognizes a Vermont sugar maker, individual, or family who sets a good example for other sugar makers to follow in cleanliness, food safety and production practices.
The association said that over the last 20 years, Mark, Marianne and Nate of Dubie Family Maple “have built an impressive sugaring operation in Fairfield, with hard work and pride.” In addition, the association said that the operation has grown over the years, with the next generation becoming “intricately involved.” Notably, the association added, Dubie Family Maple’s certified organic maple syrup has even been served at the White House.