FAIRFAX - The Fairfax Community Library will launch its summer program with a virtual performance with Rockin’ Ron the Friendly Pirate on Thursday with the annual theme of “Imagine your Story!”
Registration for the summer reading program is available online or via a sign up form submission with book returns.
Reading is tracked by minutes rather than books, with 20 minutes of reading equal to one sticker on a reading log. Completed logs can be submitted to the library via email at libraryfairfax@gmail.com.
Small prizes are awarded all summer, and each small prize includes a raffle ticket for a grand prize.
Get more information at https://fairfaxvtlibrary.org.