FAIRFAX - A 4-H'er from Fairfax was among the participants in the recent 4-H Virtual Poultry Show receiving recognition for excellence.
Liam Gallagher, a member of the High Hopes 4-H Club in Fairfax, showed his Rhode Island Red pullet in the show, earning a blue ribbon. 4-H teen Noelani Rupp of South Burlington, a member of the Feathered Friends 4-H Club, also in South Burlington, served as the judge.
For this virtual show, exhibitors were evaluated on how well they presented themselves and handled their birds as well as their poultry knowledge and how their birds compared to the standard for that breed. Knowledge questions covered a range of topics from identification of parts of the chicken to egg production and biosecurity.
A total of 80 4-H'ers in 23 different clubs are currently enrolled in the 4-H poultry project. To learn more about this program, contact the UVM Extension State 4-H Office at (802) 651-8343.