ENOSBURG FALLS – The Preservation Trust of Vermont is pleased to announce the recipients of the Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants. A total of $625,000 has been awarded to seven community projects in Calais, Enosburg Falls, Guilford, Poultney, Readsboro, Rupert and St. Johnsbury. The grants range from $50,000 to $100,000 and will be used toward structural repairs, roof replacement, window restoration, and fire safety improvements.
The Preservation Trust received 45 applications totaling over $3.5 million in requests. “We were very pleased to see so many great projects and we had to make difficult decisions in choosing from among the good applications submitted. Overall, the Preservation Trust chose projects that best met the goals of spurring new economic activity in village centers and downtowns and brought new life to under-utilized buildings. We also took geographic distribution into consideration and are excited to include two new nominations to the National Register of Historic Places,” said Liz Gamache, Interim President of the Trust.
Historically, town centers and villages were at the center of community life. Today, the Preservation Trust of Vermont works with groups that are committed to continuing that tradition and are actively investing both time and money into restoring centrally located buildings such as granges, schools, downtown commercial buildings, churches, libraries and more.
The local recipient of a Bruhn Historic Revitalization subgrant is The Opera House at Enosburg Falls. The historic use of this property has contributed greatly to community life in rural Franklin County. Through support from the National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant program, there is an opportunity to preserve the historic uses of this gathering place and economic driver through restoration and adaptive reuse.
The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant program is a $7.5 million federal grant program created by Senator Patrick Leahy aimed at supporting rural revitalization of historic properties of national, state and local significance in order to restore, protect and foster economic development in rural villages and downtown areas. “These inaugural awards are emblematic of the vision Paul and I shared for how the Bruhn grant program would support rural communities. The range and diversity of these buildings and their uses covers the board, but the common thread that links them together is their ability to serve as community gathering spaces. In supporting projects that will enhance the vibrancy of rural Vermont by bringing people together, we honor Paul’s life work and are setting a strong foundation for the future of this program,” said Leahy.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is to help communities save and use historic places and preserve the essential character of Vermont. More information can be found at www.ptvermont.org.
This project is supported through a grant from the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program as administered by the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.