ENOSBURG FALLS — Molly Callan and Cassidy Dunphy of Enosburg Falls were recently selected to attend the National 4-H Dairy Conference in Wisconsin.
The conference took place in conjunction with the World Dairy Exposition, with 13 Vermont youths, ages 15-18, in attendance.
The youths each earned a spot on the delegation through their participation in local and state University of Vermont Extension 4-H dairy events, outstanding dairy project record books and overall excellence in the 4-H dairy project.
Conference delegates had the opportunity to learn from dairy industry experts, biotechnology leaders and university professors at a number of interactive seminars. Topics ranged from farm finances, dairy herd mating strategies, artificial insemination and genomics to marketing dairy products, the science behind dairy foods, goat and sheep milk production and becoming an advocate for the dairy industry, among others.
The 4-H’ers toured several agricultural enterprises in southern Wisconsin including ABS Global, Hoard’s Dairyman Magazine and its registered Guernsey farm, the National Dairy Shrine Museum and Nasco International. Crave Brothers Farm and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese in Waterloo, Wisconsin, hosted the group for a farm tour, tailgate party, career fair and barn dance.