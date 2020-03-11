FRANKLIN COUNTY — Students from Enosburg Falls High School and Richford High School recently earned 18 medals at the 2020 Vermont DECA Career Development Conference in South Burlington.
The nine students are members of Cold Hollow DECA in the Business Leadership program at Cold Hollow Career Center. They collectively received $17,000 in college scholarships.
According to Cold Hollow, the following Enosburg Falls High School students participated in the conference:
- Brianna Demag
- Blayze Duffy
- Karson Fortin
- Aidan Kelly
- Kamden Lovelette
- Mariah Willequer
- Dylan Wright
In addition, the following Richford High School students participated in the conference:
- Nicholas Carswell
- Kyla Temple
The following students received gold, silver and bronze awards:
- Blayze Duffy, First Place Overall, Retail Merchandizing
- Brianna Demag, First Place Overall, Principles of Business Management and Administration
- Aidan Kelly, Second Place Overall, Restaurant and Foodservice Management
- Nicholas Carswell, Second Place Overall, Marketing Communication
- Kyla Temple, Third Place Overall, Personal Financial Literacy
- Mariah Willequer, Third Place, Public Speaking
DECA Inc., formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a nonprofit career and technical student organization that prepares students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.