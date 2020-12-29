ENOSBURG FALLS — Celebrate the start of 2021 by taking in a bit of fresh air in a beautiful state park near you.
The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is encouraging Vermonters to hit the trails on New Year’s Day by discovering one of several recommended hikes, including the Marsh Brook nature trail at Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls.
The 1.5-mile round trip loop begins with a bridge over a small brook and loops through a wet cedar forest. The parks department describes the hike as moderate. To access the park, drive west from Enosburg Falls on VT 105 for three miles, then drive three miles north on VT 236.
A trail map is available at https://www.trailfinder.info/trails/trail/lake-carmi
If you go:
Trail name: Marsh Brook Nature Trail
Location: 460 Marsh Farm Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT
Length of Hike: 1.5 mile loop
Difficulty: Moderate
Description: Woodland and lakeside trail
About Lake Carmi State Park: The park is home to the third largest peat bog in Vermont. The bog is a designated State Natural Area.
More Information: https://www.trailfinder.info/trails/trail/lake-carmi
Other state park First Day Hike recommendations you might enjoy
- Burns Trail, a 2-mile round trip hike at Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester
- Groton Nature Trail, a 0.6-mile round trip loop at Groton Nature Center in Groton
- Shore Trail, an approximately 1.5-mile round trip hike at Brighton State Park in Island Pond
More details about ‘First Day Hikes’ is available at https://vtstateparks.blogspot.com. The parks department recommends that hikers dress for the weather and bring beverages, snacks and snowshoes if the snow is deep. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.