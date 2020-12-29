Lake Carmi State Park first day hike

Peter Benevento, the president of the Lake Carmi Campers’ Association, stands in a dry Marsh Brook at the Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls in this file photo. The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation recommends a ‘First Day Hike’ on the Marsh Brook nature trail at Lake Carmi State Park.

 MICHAEL FRETT/Staff Writer

ENOSBURG FALLS — Celebrate the start of 2021 by taking in a bit of fresh air in a beautiful state park near you.

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation is encouraging Vermonters to hit the trails on New Year’s Day by discovering one of several recommended hikes, including the Marsh Brook nature trail at Lake Carmi State Park in Enosburg Falls.

The 1.5-mile round trip loop begins with a bridge over a small brook and loops through a wet cedar forest. The parks department describes the hike as moderate. To access the park, drive west from Enosburg Falls on VT 105 for three miles, then drive three miles north on VT 236.

A trail map is available at https://www.trailfinder.info/trails/trail/lake-carmi

If you go:

Trail name: Marsh Brook Nature Trail

Location: 460 Marsh Farm Rd, Enosburg Falls, VT

Length of Hike: 1.5 mile loop

Difficulty: Moderate

Description: Woodland and lakeside trail

About Lake Carmi State Park: The park is home to the third largest peat bog in Vermont. The bog is a designated State Natural Area.

More Information: https://www.trailfinder.info/trails/trail/lake-carmi

Other state park First Day Hike recommendations you might enjoy

  • Burns Trail, a 2-mile round trip hike at Niquette Bay State Park in Colchester
  • Groton Nature Trail, a 0.6-mile round trip loop at Groton Nature Center in Groton
  • Shore Trail, an approximately 1.5-mile round trip hike at Brighton State Park in Island Pond

More details about ‘First Day Hikes’ is available at https://vtstateparks.blogspot.com. The parks department recommends that hikers dress for the weather and bring beverages, snacks and snowshoes if the snow is deep. On-leash dogs are welcome unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required and hikers can simply show up whenever they’d like.

