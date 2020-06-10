FRANKLIN COUNTY — Area shelters will benefit from new housing funding issued specifically for challenges that have arisen during the pandemic.
Vermont will receive about $4.4 million in new Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) funding to support community resources for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction, or illness due to COVID-19.
“We are proud of the extraordinary efforts being made by our Vermont homeless partners to protect our most vulnerable from the impacts of COVID-19, and this funding helps to further their efforts in this fight,” David Tille, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) New England Regional Administrator, said.
This new funding is in addition to the approximately $2.3 million in HUD ESG grant funding previously awarded to the state.
“Homelessness was a major issue in some cities across our Nation long before this pandemic occurred, and unfortunately the dire living conditions of our most vulnerable Americans left many without a home to isolate in or proper medical and healthcare resources to defend themselves against this invisible enemy,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said. “As we continued to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in at risk communities, the Department and our partners worked quickly to respond to outbreaks and minimize the spread from hotspots to other locations. This increased funding to help provide for our homeless will make a difference now as we combat the coronavirus and inform long-term, innovative solutions for addressing homelessness in the future.”
The funding can be used to:
- Make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families.
- Operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings, and supplies necessary for their operation.
- Provide Hotel/Motel Vouchers for homeless families and individuals.
- Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.
- Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.