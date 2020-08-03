Elizabeth Hakey, of Franklin, and Thomas Lothian, of Franklin, are happy to announce their upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Raymond and Betsy Fournier of Swanton, and Mitchell Hakey of Highgate. The groom-to-be’s parents are Mr. and Mrs. Michael and Joanie Lothian of Franklin.
Elizabeth is a 2103 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and is employed by R. L. Vallee Inc. of St Albans. Thomas is a 2011 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and 2015 graduate with an electrical degree of Vermont Technical School. He works at DMC Electric of Georgia.
A September 19, 2020, wedding is planned in Enosburgh at Abbey River Rapids Pavilion.