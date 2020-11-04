Elizabeth Ann (Libby) Dusablon, of Sheldon, and Shawn Steven St. Pierre, of Sheldon, are pleased to announce their upcoming wedding. The bride-to-be’s parents are Wendi Dusablon and Landis Beyor, of Highgate, and Brian and Kristine Dusablon, of Essex. The groom-to-be’s parents are Mark St. Pierre and the late Bonnie St. Pierre, of Fairfield.
Elizabeth is a 2007 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School, 2011 graduate of St. Lawrence University, and 2020 graduate of Arizona State University. She holds a Master’s Degree in Special Education and Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Elizabeth is a Behavior Consultant at SD Associates LLC in Williston.
Shawn is a 2008 graduate of Bellows Free Academy Fairfax. He is a Machinist at Rapid Turn Around Time Precision Machining in Georgia.
A May 2021 wedding is planned.
