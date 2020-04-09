HIGHGATE – The Easter Bunny appears to have another Franklin County stop on their itinerary this weekend, with the Easter icon set to take to Highgate Saturday morning thanks to some help from the local fire department.
The Highgate Volunteer Fire Department (HVFD) is asking families in Highgate to “be on the lookout” for a fire engine with flashing red lights as they make their way around town with a “very special guest,” according to a circulating flier from department.
According to the fire department, a schedule will be posted online on Friday outlining the Easter Bunny’s expected route through Highgate.
HVFD asks those wishing to greet the Easter Bunny “remember to practice proper social distancing” by avoiding groups.
“Look out your window, stand on your porch or front lawn and share a wave as we pass,” the fire department advised in their flier.
The Easter Bunny is expected to also hop into St. Albans Sunday morning and tour the community with the St. Albans Police Department.