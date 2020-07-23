EAST FAIRFIELD — Recent Enosburg Falls Junior/Senior High School graduate Anna Doane has been awarded a $1,500 scholarship from America’s Farmers Grow Ag Leaders, sponsored by Bayer Fund. In the fall, Doane will study Veterinary Sciences at Vermont Technical College.
“We are committed to improving educational opportunities for students in rural communities,” Amy Simpson, Community Engagement Manager, Bayer Fund, said. “Grow Ag Leaders gives Bayer Fund and farmers the ability to help youth across the country with college expenses and assist in their pursuit of an ag education.”
Grow Ag Leader scholarships, administered by the National FFA Organization, are available to high school seniors and college students pursuing degrees in ag-related fields. To be considered, each applicant is required to receive endorsements from two local farmers.