FRANKLIN COUNTY — Dunkin’ is celebrating local educators with its new “Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes.
Area residents can nominate a teacher for a chance to win Dunkin’ gift cards, money for the teacher and school and free coffee for a year.
“Teachers deserve our thanks and support every year, but the start of the 2020 school year is obviously particularly challenging,” local Dunkin’ Franchisee Ari Souliotis said. “We hope our promotion will give our local educators a little something extra to look forward to, while shining a spotlight on the invaluable role they play in our children’s lives both in and out of the classroom.”
The Raise a Cup to Teachers sweepstakes will run through Nov. 5.
Nominate a deserving teacher at www.dunkinpromotion.com/Burlington. Each week in a random drawing, Dunkin’ will award both winning nominators and teacher nominees with a $50 Dunkin’ Gift Card.
In addition, the nominees will be automatically entered into a Grand Prize drawing for the chance to win $5,000, a new computer, free coffee for a year, $10 Dunkin’ Gift Cards for students, and $5,000 for their school.