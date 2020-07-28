ST. ALBANS — Unable to hold its only annual fundraiser because of COVID-19, the Home and Recreation EXPO, the Rotary Club of St. Albans has found an alternative that’s just ducky.
The club will be filling the base of the Taylor Park fountain with rubber ducks on Sept. 10, the fifth anniversary of the fountain’s restoration, which Rotary raised the funds to support.
Each duck will be adopted by someone in the community. Adoption costs $10 for one duck or $50 for six ducks. Everyone who adopts a duck will be eligible to win one of 24 prizes.
First prize is $1,000. There will be 14 cash prizes, and 10 gift baskets valued at $100 each.
Each ducky will be numbered and the winners will be selected by drawing ducks from the fountain. The event will be broadcast live on the club’s Facebook page at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 10.
The club hopes to have all 2,000 ducks adopted.
To adopt a duck, visit https://bit.ly/2P3bkvh or stop by the Rotary table at the Taylor Park or St. Albans Bay Farmers Markets.
“We’re hoping to add some levity and have some fun,” said Alisha Sawyer, one of the event organizers.
Rotary is also hoping to replace the money it lost with the cancellation of the EXPO. In 2019, Rotary raised $55,000 through the EXPO, which it then used to support various local charities and community groups, such as the St. Albans Rotary Ski Bus, Martha’s Kitchen, and NorthWest Family Foods.
“We would be able to take that money and put it right back into the community,” said Sawyer. “The needs are still there, some of them are even greater.”
Any area residents or businesses which find ducks on their yards over the next few weeks shouldn’t panic. To survive a “quack attack” all you need to do is follow the instructions that come with the ducks, according to Sawyer.
The attacks are planned to help raise awareness of the event.