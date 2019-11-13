ST. ALBANS – Dr. Robert Beattie of the Northwestern Orthopaedic & Rehabilitation Center, was recently honored with the Deogracias “Deo” P. Esguerra, MD Service Award.
Dr. John Minadeo, NMC’s Chief Medical Officer, said that Dr. Beattie’s remarkable passion for medicine is much like that of Dr. Esguerra. He said that Beattie’s enthusiasm is felt by those he encounters, not only in the operating room or clinic, but also by all he passes in the halls of the hospital.
The award was created in 2011 to honor a provider with a “passion for excellence and dedication to the patients of our community.” Its namesake, Dr. Esguerra, was known as a caring, passionate and inspirational physician who loved both the science and art of medicine.
Dr. Beattie joins a list of “Deo Award” honors that that includes Dr. Toby Sadkin, Dr. Fred Holmes, Dr. Frank Zsoldos, Dr. Mike Corrigan, Dr. Robert Zelazo and Dr. Stephen Payne.
Other physicians and advance practice clinicians were also recently recognized for achieving milestones in length of service during the year. They included:
• Dr. Suzan White of Northwestern Partners in Hope and Recovery who earned the Leadership Award,
• Michael St. Clair, PA-C of Northwestern Urgent Care who earned the Clinical Cultural Excellence Award, and
• Dr. John Fitzgerald of Northwestern Cardiology who earned the Distinguished Achievement Award.