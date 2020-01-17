ST. ALBANS – The annual Career and Job Expo is scheduled for Thursday, Mar. 26, at St. Albans City Hall, in historic, downtown St. Albans.
With easy access to the downtown corridor, ample parking in the local garage, and the freedom for a delicious lunch at one of St. Albans’ many fine restaurants and cafes, the Expo holds appeal for both vendors and job seekers.
Registration remains at $175 per table, but space is limited, so early registration is important. Standard registration includes a 6’ space and linens. Electricity and Wi-fi are available at no additional cost. Light morning refreshments will be served. Vendors may register now at the following link: http://franklinregionjobexpo.com
A fee of $25 will be applied to registration after Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 and the final deadline for registration is Friday, Feb. 28.
The Career and Job Expo benefits employers and job seekers. It offers business owners an opportunity to communicate with students, educators and other community members looking for job advancement or employment. Vendors may profile existing positions, network with potential employees, accept applications, or schedule future job interviews. And, it grants job seekers a forum in which they can research new or advanced employment, and speak one-on-one with those who are hiring.
The Franklin Region Career Job Expo is presented by Franklin County Industrial Development Corp, VT Department of Labor, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce, Creative Workforce Solutions, Northwest Technical Center, Franklin County Business & Professional Women, Voc Rehab VT/VABIR, Vermont Adult Learning, and the Community College of Vermont.
Fore more information, please contact Melanie Langevin at 802-527-4212 or melanie.langevin@vermont.gov.