ST. ALBANS – Christmas season is traditionally a time for giving. In the spirit of the holiday, a GoFundMe page has been launched in hopes of raising funds to replace the old boiler at the Franklin County Senior Center located on Messenger St. The non-profit provides a space for activities for seniors and is also the home base for the local Meals on Wheels program.
The page, which was created by St. Albans local Jim Coutts, asks visitors to help make a difference by donating to the page’s goal of $20,000 towards the $30,000 cost of a new boiler. As of press time, the newly launched site had already raised over $200 thanks to the generosity of five donors.
To view the GoFundMe please visit: gf.me/v/c/bmb9/q9apz-boiler-replacement