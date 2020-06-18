The Saint Albans Museum (SAM) invites you to listen to historian and educator Elise Guyette’s family stories in the third episode of the Northwest Passages podcast series available for free now at https://stamuseum.org/episode3/. The series features stories of the local community’s common heritage from the people who lived them.
The SAM website offers historic photos to accompany the third episode that will give you a look at the life of Lebanese immigrants who settled in the St. Albans Bay region at the turn of the century. Guyette is a Vermont teacher, historian, co-founder of the Burlington Edible Tours, and author of Discovering Black Vermont.
The episode is hosted by Alex Lehning, executive director of SAM, and Lisa Evans, SAM collections and archives intern.
While you’re there, check out the first and second episodes of the Northwest Passages podcast series.
Episode 2 is a conversation with St. Albans City Mayor Tim Smith and St. Albans Town Selectboard Chair Brendan Deso. They explore a variety of topics, including their service in municipal government, favorite moments in St. Albans history, and the community’s response to COVID-19.
The first episode in the series is a conversation with Louise Haynes, a retired BFA French teacher and SAM volunteer. She discusses how family, language, faith, and food helped define the story of French-Canadian immigration to northwestern Vermont. Be sure to also check out Haynes’ family recipe for tourtiere on the SAM web page for the first episode.
You can find links to all the episodes at https://stamuseum.org/blog, and watch for more episodes to be released later this summer.