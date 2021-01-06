United Way’s Volunteer Connection site is set up to help connect agencies and volunteers. Agencies are working hard to navigate volunteering during this time, so the opportunities are limited. Visit our Volunteer Connection to see these and other opportunities: https://unitedwaynwvt.galaxydigital.com
FUNDRAISING & EVENT PLANNING VOLUNTEER — Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile needs volunteers to work in a team to plan literacy-themed fundraising events. We typically host a handful of events each year. Examples of past events include a Book It! Running Marathon, a No-Bake Sale, and a Giving Tuesday Book Drive. For more information, contact Lauren Walsh at (802) 232-2554 or email americorps@fgibookmobile.org.
DATA MANAGEMENT & PROGRAM EVALUATION – Samaritan House, St. Alban’s homeless shelter, is seeking a volunteer to maintain, improve and protect agency-wide data systems. The volunteer would coordinate methods and procedures for data acquisition, input, management, and quality control. Volunteer needed one day a week and is welcome to choose the day which best suits their schedule. To learn more, contact Ben Kaufman at (802) 527-0847 or email ben.kaufman@samaritan-house.com.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS — Champlain Islanders Developing Essential Resources (CIDER) needs volunteers to transport (primarily) older adults living in Grand Isle County to medical appointments or therapy, as well as destinations such as grocery stores and pharmacies. Most trips are to locations in Saint Albans or the Greater Burlington area. Volunteers use their own automobiles and can be reimbursed for their mileage (currently 57.5 cents per mile to and from their home). Trips are scheduled through the CIDER office and usually with at least 48 hours notice. Volunteers may drive when they like and it is always ok to say “no”. We do not operate during bad weather. Background checks are required of all CIDER drivers.
During the current health crisis masks are required by both drivers and riders. We do not transport individuals with COVID-like symptoms nor do we transport individuals to COVID tests except when the rider is required to have a test for another type of medical treatment. Volunteers should be between the ages of 21 and 80. Contact Deb Piché at cidervt@sover.net or call 802-372-6425.
DELIVER MEALS TO OUR HOMEBOUND NEIGHBORS – Age Well Meals on Wheels program needs your help now more than ever. Deliver nutritious meals to homebound elders in Chittenden, Franklin, Grand Isle and Addison counties. Drivers pick up food at a central location and deliver to residential locations on their route. Time commitment varies from 1 day per week to 1 day per month from approximately 10:30 t0 11:45 a.m. Background. License and insurance check. Contact our Volunteer Department at 662-5249 or email volunteerservices@agewellvt.org to learn more.
